Man IDed by Jan. 6 Sleuths as #BlackBonoHelmet Arrested Two Years Later
HUNTED DOWN
Two years after an online network of Jan. 6 sleuths identified the owner of several New York funeral homes in Capitol riot footage, the man was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday on charges of spraying insecticide at cops and assaulting members of the press, NBC News reported. Known as #BlackBonoHelmet online, Peter G. Moloney was clocked by “Sedition Hunters,” an online network of people who try to track down alleged insurrectionists. The group has identified hundreds of alleged rioters since Jan. 6, 2021, many of whom not been arrested. In a tweet from May 24, @SeditionHunters said it had been 694 days since online researchers reported Moloney. “The Long Island business owner used a can of Wasp killer to assault officers, yet to date has not been arrested,” the tweet read. “Why hasnt the #DOJ brought charges?”