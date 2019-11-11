CHEAT SHEET
    Rep. Peter King Announces He Won’t Stand for Re-Election in 2020

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Fourteen-term Rep. Peter King (R-NY) announced early Monday that he will not stand for re-election in 2020. The controversial cable news regular and Long Island Republican has served since 1993. In his announcement posted on Facebook, King wrote: “After 28 years of spending 4 days a week in Washington, D.C., it is time to end the weekly commute and be home in Seaford.” He didn’t level any criticism at President Trump in the announcement, writing: “In the coming weeks and during the next year I intend to vote against President Trump’s impeachment and will support the president’s bid for re-election.” King, a former chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security, is the 20th House Republican to announce that he won’t seek re-election next year.

