Peter Luger Steakhouse Brawl Sees Two Men Shot at Famed Williamsburg Eatery
BLOODY
A family feud inside the Peter Luger steakhouse Thursday night sparked a shooting that wounded two outdoor diners at the famed Brooklyn eatery. The clash began after two patrons at a table of 11 started fighting at about 9:45 p.m.—before they had even eaten their food. The fight then spilled outside the Williamsburg restaurant, at which point a 24-year-old man pulled a gun and started firing shots. However he missed his intended target and instead shot and wounded two other men who were eating outside. One victim, 30, was struck in the shoulder. The other, 57, was hit in the stomach. Police reportedly arrested the suspected shooter with the help of his cousin, who pointed him out. The New York Post reported that the suspect, 24-year-old Arkies Sommerville, was busted in 2014 for pulling out a fake gun near a McDonald’s play area.