UConn Student Wanted in Murders Captured in Maryland

The University of Connecticut student suspected of killing two people during a bloody crime spree has been captured in Maryland after a five-day, multistate manhunt.

Connecticut State Police announced late Wednesday that Peter Manfredonia, 23, was taken into custody in Hagerstown without any injury to him or law enforcement. No other details were available.

Manfredonia allegedly hacked woodworker Ted Demers to death, and severely injured an elderly man in Willington, Connecticut, on Friday. Police say he then broke into a nearby home, held the owner captive and fled with his truck and a duffel bag full of guns.

Police say that after crashing the truck, Manfredonia went to the home of acquaintance Nicholas Eisele, 23, and shot him in the head—kidnapping Eisele’s girlfriend and driving her to New Jersey.

From there, he hopped an Uber to East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, where he was caught on video walking on some railroad tracks. But police said he may have stolen yet another car there.

Manfredonia’s family had publicly urged him to surrender and said he suffered from mental health issues.