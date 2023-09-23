Peter Navarro Calls Former Female Colleagues ‘Pimp Ladies’ in Insane Twitter Rant
???
Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro has issued a series of bizarre tweets attacking a number of his former female colleagues. “Why would White House men–prez, vp, senior aide–EVER hire a woman after watching book pimps Cassiday Hutchinson, Alyssa Farah, Stephanie Grisham, Kayleigh McEnany, Olivia Troye throw mud at Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani et. al,” Navarro tweeted. “Pimp ladies be giving real MAGA WOMEN bad name.” The wild message came in an apparent defense of Rudy Giuliani, who has been accused of assault by former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson. “Watched Hutchinson in West Wing suck candy daily outside Meadows office doing NOTHING,” Navarro said in an earlier tweet. “Rudy Giuliani hero, Cassidy trash.” Navarro himself was found guilty of contempt of Congress earlier this month.