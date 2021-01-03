Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Lies That Biden’s Inauguration Can Be Postponed
BOTTOMLESS
Trump adviser Peter Navarro appeared on Fox News late Saturday and bizarrely and falsely claimed that President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20 can be postponed so Trumpworld can continue its meltdown over his victory. In an interview on Justice with Judge Jeanine, Navarro repeatedly claimed Democrats “stole” victory from Trump, despite repeated failures by Trump’s legal team to provide any evidence of this. But according to Navarro—who said Democrats “used legal means to get to an illegal end”—the increasingly delusional bid to overturn the election is nowhere near over.
“I would not be surprised to see a special counsel on this. And Vice President Pence, he has the authority to give that 10-day window to do what needs to get done. And I cannot imagine, when he goes through the facts, he won’t vote the right way on that,” Navarro said. After host Jeanine Pirro noted that “January 20th cannot be changed, that’s constitutional,” Navarro shot back: “Well it can be changed, actually. We can go past that date … we can go past that date if we need to.” Although Pirro did not challenge Navarro on his bogus claim, the Constitution clearly spells out that the term of the outgoing president ends on Jan. 20. The top Trump adviser, without a hint of irony, also said, “One thing we shouldn’t be strategically gaming is the foundation of this republic.”