Peter Navarro Rejects a Plea Deal in His Contempt Case
NO THANKS
Trump loyalist Peter Navarro isn’t letting up in his contempt of Congress case, rejecting a plea deal from prosecutors. Navarro—who is no longer representing himself—was indicted in early June for ignoring a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. Prosecutors said Friday that they had offered him a deal to plead guilty to one of the two charges against him. Rather than accepting the agreement, Navarro’s defense lawyers pointed fingers at Mark Meadows and Dan Scavino, who also ignored subpoenas but have not been charged. His lawyers doubled down on their claim that Navarro’s arrest was political, arguing that the case had been unfairly influenced after President Joe Biden said anyone who didn’t respond to a Jan. 6 subpoena should be prosecuted. Navarro, who has publicly detailed his scheme to overturn the 2020 election, is due back in court August 11.