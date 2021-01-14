CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Navarro: Democrats ‘Did Violence’ in Impeaching Trump for Inciting Violent Mob
WHAT A RIOT!
Read it at Twitter
One of President Trump’s longest-standing—and, at this point, one of his only remaining—advisers thinks Democrats “did violence” in impeaching him for inciting a violent mob. Peter Navarro, director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, told Fox’s Maria Bartiromo that he’s “never been more pissed off,” because Trump was “legally elected November 3.” Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden. Bartiromo, herself a Trump sycophant, concurred, stating that “we know there that there were irregularities in this election.” Trump’s former attorney general, top cybersecurity official, and dozens of federal courts have rejected that claim.