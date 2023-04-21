Peter Navarro Says Sidney Powell Was ‘the Worst Thing That Ever Happened’ to Anti-Election Crusade

Read it at Twitter
Peter Navarro, the former Donald Trump adviser who worked to overturn the 2020 presidential election, slammed “Kraken” lawyer Sidney Powell for her “far out there” conspiracy theories in 2021, according to a MSNBC report. The comment came during a phone call between Navarro and former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg on Jan. 25, 2021. Referencing efforts from Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election, Navarro said Powell “was like the turning point in our ability to prove the case because she was like so far out there that people like pulled back.” In a statement to MSNBC Friday, Navarro “doubled down” on the statements made in the call. “Sidney Powell is basically the worst thing that ever happened to the election integrity issue,” Navarro said.