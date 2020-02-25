Peter Nygard’s Company Headquarters Raided by FBI in Sex-Trafficking Probe
A task force of the FBI and the New York Police Department raided the Manhattan headquarters of fashion executive Peter Nygard’s company on Tuesday as part of a sex-trafficking investigation, The New York Times reported. The investigation, led by a child-exploitation task force and the NYPD, has reportedly been underway for at least five months. Nygard has long been the subject of sexual-misconduct allegations, including four women who alleged in a lawsuit this month that Nygard sexually assaulted them when they were underage. At least 18 other women, most of whom were employees, have reported that the Canadian executive either raped them, sexually assaulted them, or asked them for sex, according to the Times. Nygard, who was previously investigated by the FBI in 2015 and 2017 for sex trafficking, has consistently denied all accusations.