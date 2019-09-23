Man Arrested in Mass Overdose at Swanky Pittsburgh Building

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the mysterious drug overdose incident that left three people dead and landed four others in the hospital in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Peter Rene Sanchez Montalvo provided drugs that were found to have contained fentanyl to partygoers, leading to the overdoses, federal prosecutors said. He was taken into custody early Monday morning in McKees Rocks, Penn., a Pittsburgh suburb, and has been charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office with federal drug charges of “possession with intent to distribute and distribution of a controlled substance causing death and serious bodily injury,” according to a criminal complaint.

The seven victims, all men, were found at or near a luxury South Side Pittsburgh apartment block early Sunday morning. Five were found in the apartment, one in an elevator, and another was found outside the building, police said. All seven men were wearing the same orange wristband.

The three dead have been identified as Rubiel Clemente-Martinez, 32, of Columbus; Joel Pecina, 32, of Coraopolis; and Josue Soberal Serrano, 38, of Carthage.

Police said they quickly identified two nearby events that were handing out orange wristbands to patrons. Sanchez Montalvo was at the one of those events, the Insomnia Discotec in the Brookline neighborhood of Pittsburgh, according to a police press release.

At some point in the evening, Sanchez Montalvo left Insomnia and joined others who were also at the event for an “after-party” at the South Side apartment, according to the release.

“Sanchez-Montalvo distributed a white powdered substance, believed to be cocaine, to those in attendance. Shortly after, multiple people became seriously ill. Three of them died at the scene,” reads the press release.

Sanchez Montalvo allegedly produced a box with a large quantity of powdered narcotics that users believed to be cocaine. After cutting the narcotics, he began going around the room with a knife, “allowing individuals to sniff the white powder from it,” according to the Department of Justice press release. “The surviving users stated that after they did a ‘bump’ of suspected cocaine people immediately began to drop and suffer adverse effects,” reads the release.

An initial investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that the deadly drug fentanyl was cut into the white powder.

According to officials, the overdoses appear to be an isolated incident, and the drugs were not passed around at the Insomnia event. Police, however, have warned the community that tainted drugs may still be in circulation.