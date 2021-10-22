CHEAT SHEET
Beloved Emmy-Winning Actor Peter Scolari Dies at 66 After Cancer Battle
Actor Peter Scolari, who shot to fame alongside Tom Hanks in the short-lived series Bosom Buddies, died from cancer Friday at age 66, his manager confirmed to Variety. Scolari won acclaim for his wide range of roles, portraying characters across television and Broadway. After three previous nominations for the show Newhart, he won an Emmy in 2016 for his role as Lena Dunham’s father in her HBO show Girls. His Broadway roles included stints on Wicked, Hairspray, and Lucky Guy, in which he played tabloid reporter (and current Daily Beast columnist) Michael Daly and reunited with co-star Hanks. His most recent role was in the CBS series Evil, where he recurred as Pastor Thomas Marx throughout its second season.