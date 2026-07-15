MAGA Billionaire’s Bombshell Private Jet Lawsuit Revealed

Trumpy tech billionaire Peter Thiel has hit some legal turbulence.

The Palantir co-founder and MAGA guru is facing legal action from a former flight attendant aboard his $60 million private jet who says she was assaulted by his husband, Matthew Danzeisen.

Flight attendant Stefanie Bojar alleges that Danzeisen, the head of private investments at Thiel Capital, attacked her on July 13, 2024, injuring her so severely that she underwent ankle surgery.

Peter Thiel and Matt Danzeisen returned to Sun Valley this year, despite the drama that ensued in 2024. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Then came a twist: Danzeisen sued her first.

But on Monday, Bojar fired back with a federal counterclaim against Danzeisen and Thiel Capital LLC, slamming his “preemptive lawsuit” after the alleged assault, according to court documents obtained by the Daily Beast.

“They raced to the courthouse to sue her first, hoping their vast resources would bully her into submission and force her to litigate on their chosen terms,” said Bojar’s attorneys, Elliott Jung and Michael Hernandez.

Thiel has been an overt supporter of the president for a decade. Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

“Stefanie is standing up to Danzeisen and Thiel Capital to demand accountability for a violent outburst that shattered her life and career.”

The alleged meltdown took place on July 13, 2024, as Thiel, his family, and their nanny boarded his Gulfstream G550 in Sun Valley, Idaho. The group had attended the annual Allen & Co. gathering of power brokers, media tycoons, and dealmakers, and emotions may have already been running high. Thiel was making headlines for publicly clashing with Reid Hoffman over his loyalty to President Donald Trump at the billionaire bash.

Bojar, who worked more than 200 flights for the Thiel-Danzeisen family through her then-employer, Solairus Aviation, said in her lawsuit that Danzeisen already had a reputation for being volatile aboard the jet. That day, she alleges, was no exception.

Shortly after boarding, the husband of one of the world’s richest men allegedly grew enraged that one of the bathrooms on the jet was blocked by cooler bags. Bojar claims Danzeisen hurled the coolers at her during his meltdown, striking her left ankle, foot, and leg before she collapsed to the floor. She then alleges he threw a filled grocery bag at her.

Thiel, meanwhile, allegedly watched alongside Danzeisen and their three children as Bojar lay injured on the floor.

According to Bojar’s lawyers, this type of behavior was a common occurrence aboard Thiel’s aircraft. Overall, the court documents characterize Bojar’s tenure on the jet as a “volatile” workplace, alleging that Danzeisen frequently yelled at her and “blam[ed] her for matters outside her control.” The filing also claims that at least two other flight attendants stopped working on the jet after “suffering similar abuse,” including one who was nearly struck by a fork allegedly thrown by Danzeisen.

“[Bojar] was also warned by staff that Danzeisen was jealous and that she should avoid speaking with Mr. Thiel or interacting with the couple’s children, even though such interactions were unavoidable in the course of her duties,” he attorneys wrote.

After the alleged assault, Danzeisen “premptively” sued Bojar—a move her attorneys described as “retaliatory and intended to intimidate her.”

Team Thiel, for its part, flatly denies Bojar’s version of events, characterizing her as a flighty employee with a “checkered” past in its own court filings.

“This is a shakedown by a woman upset she wasn’t offered the job and salary she wanted, who turned around and demanded millions after Mr. Danzeisen moved cooler bags out of the way so his child could use the bathroom,” a person close to Thiel told the Daily Beast. “He quietly sued her two months [ago], and just as the workers’ compensation checks she gets are about to run dry, she filed this frivolous case.”

New details of Danzeisen's alleged unhinged behavior have surfaced from the counterclaim. Screenshot/HHJ Trial Attorneys/HHJ Trial Attorneys

Bojar’s legal team is facing off against Alex Spiro, a powerhouse attorney whose high-profile clients include Elon Musk.

“This is a shakedown about a bag that bumped into someone’s leg, and we do not pay out to shakedowns, so we will see everyone in court,” he told the Daily Beast.