Peter Thiel Dumps Another Quarter-Million Into Group Backing Right-Wing Firebrand Kris Kobach’s Senate Bid
Billionaire tech mogul and Trump backer Peter Thiel poured another quarter of a million dollars this year into a super PAC seeking to elect right-wing firebrand Kris Kobach to the U.S. Senate. The donation came on Feb. 7, according to a Federal Election Commission filing on Wednesday. It brings Thiel’s total contributions to the Free Forever PAC to $350,000, representing nearly all the money the group has received since it was formed last year. It’s received money from just one other donor, who chipped in $5,000 in December. Free Forever PAC has spent about $110,000 on digital and television ads attacking Rep. Roger Marshall, one of the Republicans vying for the U.S. Senate nomination in Kansas. The PAC is backing Kobach, a former Kansas secretary of state and a member of President Donald Trump’s short-lived 2018 commission on voter fraud. Kobach is also a board member of a nonprofit group seeking to use private funds to finance the construction of a wall on the southern border.