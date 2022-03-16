CHEAT SHEET
Peter Thiel Protégé Blake Masters Resigns From Thiel Groups
Goodbye, Sensei
Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters is officially leaving the nest, announcing in a tweet on Wednesday that he has resigned his positions running Thiel Capital and the Thiel foundation, two organizations named for his billionaire mentor Peter Thiel. “Just cleared my schedule to defeat [Arizona Senator] Mark Kelly in November,” Masters wrote. The 35-year-old wannabe politician got to know Thiel while taking an entrepreneurship class he taught at Stanford; they later co-wrote a bestselling book based on Masters' notes from the class. Thiel has reportedly spent millions of dollars working to buoy Masters’ candidacy, though he is currently trailing significantly in primary polls.