Billionaire Peter Thiel Says FBI Should Investigate if Chinese Spies Have Infiltrated Google
Peter Thiel, the billionaire investor and Facebook board member, has urged the FBI and CIA to investigate whether Google has been infiltrated by Chinese spies, according to Axios. Thiel, one of the most powerful people in Silicon Valley, was speaking at the National Conservatism Conference on Sunday night and his speech focused on three questions that should be asked of Google. “No. 1, how many foreign intelligence agencies have infiltrated your Manhattan Project for AI?” he said. “No. 2, does Google’s senior management consider itself to have been thoroughly infiltrated by Chinese intelligence? No. 3, is it because they consider themselves to be so thoroughly infiltrated that they have engaged in the seemingly treasonous decision to work with the Chinese military and not with the U.S. military... because they are making the sort of bad, short-term rationalistic [decision] that if the technology doesn’t go out the front door, it gets stolen out the backdoor anyway?”