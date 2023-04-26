CHEAT SHEET
The GOP’s Culture War Has Cost the Party Peter Thiel’s Money: Report
Billionaire Republican megadonor Peter Thiel has told associates he’s not going to donate to any politicians in 2024. According to anonymous business associates who spoke to Reuters, the tech mogul has been annoyed by the party’s focus on culture war issues and cited fights over abortion rights and which bathrooms transgender students can use as examples. Thiel, who was an early backer of Donald Trump before later cutting ties, instead would like the GOP to address ways of boosting innovation in the U.S. and competing with China. Although the Paypal co-founder may yet change his mind, two sources said they’ve heard him say on several recent occasions that he’s withdrawn from American politics.