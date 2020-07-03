Peter Thiel Thinks Trump’s Re-Election Is Unlikely: WSJ
Peter Thiel has declined to take part in President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign because he doesn’t think Trump has much of a chance at winning, The Wall Street Journal reports. The venture capitalist and PayPal founder reportedly has no plans to speak at the Republican National Convention or donate money to Trump’s campaign, citing a belief that an economy in recession will blunt Trump’s prospects and the president’s lackluster response to COVID-19. He gave $1.25 million to Trump’s 2016 campaign, spoke at the last election’s RNC, and has served in various advisory capacities to the commander-in-chief since. He was one of few in Silicon Valley to do so. One person in touch with Thiel told the Journal the investor called Trump’s campaign the “S.S. Minnow” in reference to the Gilligan’s Island ship that ran aground and stranded the show’s characters.