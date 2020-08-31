CHEAT SHEET
Slay Rampage Pits Victim’s Family Against Suspect’s Mom
BAD BLOOD
Three months ago, University of Connecticut student Peter Manfredonia was arrested in a horrific crime spree that left two people dead and sparked a massive manhunt. Now, the brother of one of his alleged victims, Nicholas Eisele, has started a petition to demand that Manfredonia’s mother not return to the high school where she works—because Eisele’s sister is a student there and another sister is set to attend. In response, a second Change.org petition has sprung up supporting the return of Jeanette Roderick to Newtown High School. The Newtown Bee reports that the first petition has more than 3,000 signatures and the second has less than half that.