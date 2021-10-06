Petito Lawyer Says Brian Laundrie Used Gabby’s Debit Card After She Died
‘HE RAN’
Brian Laundrie, former fiancé to “van life” blogger Gabby Petito, used her debit card three days after she was last seen alive, Petito’s family lawyer alleges. Richard Stafford said Tuesday, “You can look at his state of mind by his actions. He ran, he stole her credit card, he used her credit card to get home, and then ran from the police. That’s going to show a lot what he was thinking back then.”
Laundrie is charged with unauthorized device access relating to a debit card and a bank account, but the charging documents do not specify whom the card and account belonged to. Federal authorities allege he accessed the card and account between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1. Petito was last seen Aug. 27. Laundrie returned home to Florida alone in Petito’s van after the couple set out on a cross-country trip, and her remains were discovered in late September. The Teton County coroner has ruled her death a homicide. Laundrie has been named a person of interest and has himself disappeared.