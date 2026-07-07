Petlibro’s New Pet Feeder Is a Godsend for Frequent Travelers

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If you have pets, you know one of the hardest parts of having a fur family is, well, having to leave them behind. Whether you’re heading into the office for an eight-hour shift or jetting off for a weekend getaway, even the most reliable pet sitters and high-tech pet cameras don’t always eliminate the anxiety of wondering what’s happening when you’re not there. Fortunately, Petlibro’s advanced lineup of smart pet devices is designed to give both pets and their humans a little extra peace of mind.

The brand’s latest launch, the Granary 2 Series Feeder, takes the standard automatic feeder several steps further. While most smart feeders focus on convenience and scheduled meals, the Granary 2 transforms feeding time into a way to understand your pet’s habits, health, and daily routine. The next-generation feeder combines precision portion control, real-time intake tracking, AI-powered recognition, live monitoring, and personalized feeding settings into one connected system designed for modern pet parents. It’s also equipped with one of the most underrated smart home features: a rechargeable backup battery that keeps meals on schedule even during power outages. After all, as helpful as smart devices are, they’re only truly helpful if they work when you’re not home to fix the problem.

Petlibro Granary 2 Series Pet Feeder See At Petlibro

As someone who travels relatively often and has two cats with very different personalities (a seven-year-old professional grazer and a one-year-old bottomless pit), the Granary 2 solves one of my biggest concerns when I’m away: making sure both cats are actually getting the food they need. One of my cats prefers to casually snack throughout the day, while the other finishes every meal (and sometimes attempts to finish his brother’s) in under two minutes. With a traditional feeder, it’s nearly impossible to know who ate what after the food hits the bowl.