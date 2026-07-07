Petlibro’s New Pet Feeder Is a Godsend for Frequent Travelers

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If you have pets, you know one of the hardest parts of having a fur family is, well, having to leave them behind. Whether you’re heading into the office for an eight-hour shift or jetting off for a weekend getaway, even the most reliable pet sitters and high-tech pet cameras don’t always eliminate the anxiety of wondering what’s happening when you’re not there. Fortunately, Petlibro’s advanced lineup of smart pet devices is designed to give both pets and their humans a little extra peace of mind.
The brand’s latest launch, the Granary 2 Series Feeder, takes the standard automatic feeder several steps further. While most smart feeders focus on convenience and scheduled meals, the Granary 2 transforms feeding time into a way to understand your pet’s habits, health, and daily routine. The next-generation feeder combines precision portion control, real-time intake tracking, AI-powered recognition, live monitoring, and personalized feeding settings into one connected system designed for modern pet parents. It’s also equipped with one of the most underrated smart home features: a rechargeable backup battery that keeps meals on schedule even during power outages. After all, as helpful as smart devices are, they’re only truly helpful if they work when you’re not home to fix the problem.
As someone who travels relatively often and has two cats with very different personalities (a seven-year-old professional grazer and a one-year-old bottomless pit), the Granary 2 solves one of my biggest concerns when I’m away: making sure both cats are actually getting the food they need. One of my cats prefers to casually snack throughout the day, while the other finishes every meal (and sometimes attempts to finish his brother’s) in under two minutes. With a traditional feeder, it’s nearly impossible to know who ate what after the food hits the bowl.
With the Granary 2 feeder, I can track exactly how much food was dispensed, how much remains, and when each meal happened, and even check in through the 1080p camera for extra reassurance. The feeder’s built-in precision scale measures portions down to the gram, while real-time feeding insights help track eating patterns over time, including meal duration, intake trends, and changes in appetite. Select models also feature AI pet recognition, which keeps feeding records separate in multi-pet households without requiring a collar or microchip. No smart device can replace being home with your pets (if only someone could invent a way to explain vacations to cats), but the Granary 2 Smart Feeder comes pretty close to offering the next best thing: knowing they’re fed, cared for, and sticking to their routines—even when life pulls you away from yours.