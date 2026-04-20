This Smart Litter Box Handles the Dirty Work—So You Don’t Have To

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Self-cleaning litter boxes may sound convenient, but they often fall short—requiring long-term maintenance that standard boxes do not. Petlibro’s newly launched Luma Smart Litter Box addresses common pain points thanks to its removable parts and smart technology, which let you monitor your cat’s activity and overall health. Aside from automatic self-scooping, the Luma Smart Litter Box also tracks bathroom behavior over time and alerts cat parents to unusual patterns, making it an integral part of preventative healthcare.

Luma Smart Litter Box Buy At Petlibro $ 600 Free Returns | Free Shipping