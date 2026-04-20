This Smart Litter Box Handles the Dirty Work—So You Don’t Have To

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Self-cleaning litter boxes may sound convenient, but they often fall short—requiring long-term maintenance that standard boxes do not. Petlibro’s newly launched Luma Smart Litter Box addresses common pain points thanks to its removable parts and smart technology, which let you monitor your cat’s activity and overall health. Aside from automatic self-scooping, the Luma Smart Litter Box also tracks bathroom behavior over time and alerts cat parents to unusual patterns, making it an integral part of preventative healthcare.
The Luma also features in-app AI waste analysis, daily weight updates, built-in fan order controls, and a detachable box for easy rinsing. It can differentiate between cats to learn what each needs as it’s used, making it perfect for multi-cat households. At its core, Petlibro uses thoughtful technology to make hidden pet health signals visible—without adding stress or complexity to daily life.