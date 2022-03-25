Sanctioned Oligarch Petr Aven Laments Loss of Driver, Can’t Fathom How He Will Survive
POOR YOU
Russian oligarch Petr Aven, whose fortune was inching toward $6 billion the month before his pal Vladimir Putin sent troops to invade Ukraine, is feeling sorry for himself after his assets were frozen. The soon-to-be-former billionaire whined to the Financial Times that he wasn’t sure how long the cash his wife was able to get from various ATMs before sanctions took effect will last. Speaking from his penthouse in the posh St. James neighborhood in London, Aven worried how they would pay basic bills, like the driver and cleaner. “Our business is completely destroyed. Everything which we were building for 30 years is now completely ruined. And we have to somehow start a new life,” he said, before wondering, “Will l be allowed to have a cleaner, or a driver? I don’t drive a car... maybe my stepdaughter will drive.” He then admitted what many won’t sympathize with given the millions of Ukrainians fleeing their country with bare essentials. “We don’t understand how to survive,” he told the FT, which described his dining room table as “laden with fruit and snacks.”
Aven joined a group of four Russian billionaires, which included Roman Abramovich, who filed suit against HarperCollins over a book by Catherine Belton in which they were quoted as criticizing Putin. They settled the claim out of court.