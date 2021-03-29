Czech Billionaire Petr Kellner and Four Others Killed in Alaska Heli-Skiing Crash
‘GREAT SADNESS’
Czech billionaire Petr Kellner was killed during a heli-skiing trip on Saturday when his chopper went down near a glacier in Alaska. The 56-year-old businessman, whose net worth has been estimated at over $17 billion, was reportedly flying near the Knik Glacier when his Airbus AS350 B3 crashed, killing him and four others. Kellner was staying at the Tordrillo Mountain Lodge which offers weekly packages of $15,000 per person for accommodation and heli-skiing excursions. The lodge said in a statement: “This news is devastating to our staff, the community in which we operate and the families of the deceased... In 17 years of operations this is the first time we’ve had to face an event of this measure.” The five dead passengers included three guests and two guides from the lodge, while one person is said by authorities to have survived. In a statement, Kellner’s investment company, PPF Group, confirmed his death with “great sadness.”