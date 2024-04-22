Get Your Paws on These Exceptional Pet Essentials Right Now

The best part of having a dog or cat is spoiling them with all the best things. For 25 years, PetSafe has been innovating and delivering life-changing products to pet parents worldwide.
Cat owners: dispel the unpleasant litter box smell with natural, non-clumping pebbles. Unlike most cat litter on the market, this one uses natural minerals derived from fossilized algae—known for its high absorbency—that instantly traps moisture and odors. A single eight-pound bag of this stuff can last up to two months!
ScoopFree Premium Natural Cat Litter (8-pound bag)
Dog owners: Afraid your pup may wander a bit too far from home? This nifty transmitter and collar—currently on sale till 6/1—work together to create a wireless fence (up to one-third the length of a football field) that lets your dog roam in a safe boundary. The collar is waterproof and can last three weeks on a single charge. If your dog ever strays from the boundary, the collar gently guides them back with static stimulation, which the brand says is equivalent to a static shock from a door knob.
Stay & Play Wireless Fence for Stubborn Dogs
Price reflects 26% discount
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.