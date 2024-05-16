CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    PARTNER UPDATE

    Track Your Cat’s Health With This Self-Cleaning Litter Box—Now $50 Off

    Crystal Clean

    Ad by PetSafe
    Petsafe lifestyle

    Petsafe

    Time with your feline friend is precious. No one wants to spend it scooping and refilling the litter box. The Petsafe ScoopFree Crystal Pro Self-Cleaning Litter Box uses crystal litter to absorb urine and dehydrate solid waste. That means you can go weeks without cleaning (or smelling!) the litter box.

    Low-tracking crystals don’t stick to your cat’s paws, so there’s less dust around the house. The tray has a lid for quick disposal and plastic lining to protect against leaks. To top it off, the litter box’s health counter and motion sensors track how many times your cat does its business, so you can monitor any changes that might indicate illness. Snatch the ScoopFree Crystal Pro Self-Cleaning Litter Box and save $50 off through the end of May.

    ScoopFree Crystal Pro Self-Cleaning Litter Box

    Price reflects $50 off through May

    Buy At PetSafe$110

    ScoopFree Crystal Disposable Litter Tray, Fresh Scent 6-pack

    Buy At PetSafe$128

    If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.