Track Your Cat’s Health With This Self-Cleaning Litter Box—Now $50 Off
Crystal Clean
Time with your feline friend is precious. No one wants to spend it scooping and refilling the litter box. The Petsafe ScoopFree Crystal Pro Self-Cleaning Litter Box uses crystal litter to absorb urine and dehydrate solid waste. That means you can go weeks without cleaning (or smelling!) the litter box.
Low-tracking crystals don’t stick to your cat’s paws, so there’s less dust around the house. The tray has a lid for quick disposal and plastic lining to protect against leaks. To top it off, the litter box’s health counter and motion sensors track how many times your cat does its business, so you can monitor any changes that might indicate illness. Snatch the ScoopFree Crystal Pro Self-Cleaning Litter Box and save $50 off through the end of May.
ScoopFree Crystal Pro Self-Cleaning Litter Box
Price reflects $50 off through May
ScoopFree Crystal Disposable Litter Tray, Fresh Scent 6-pack
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.