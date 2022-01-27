Have Your Pets Put on Some Weight? Get Them Back on Track With This Cat and Dog Food
Looking A Little Husky
Is your pet a tad heavier than you remember? You’re not alone. Almost 60% of cats and 56% of dogs are classified as overweight or obese, according to a 2018 pet obesity survey. PetSmart can help you get your beloved pet’s weight under control with Hill's Science Diet's Perfect Weight pet food that’s clinically proven to help support weight loss. Over 70% of cats and dogs lost weight after eating this kibble for ten weeks. Plus, save $5 by signing in to (or signing up for) PetSmart’s free rewards program, Treats, and using the code HILLSWM at checkout.
Dog parents know putting their grown dog on a calorie-restricted diet can be tough. This tasty natural dog food makes the transition easier. Ingredients like chicken, oats, and barley support muscle maintenance and help your canine maintain a healthy weight.
Hill's Science Diet Perfect Weight Adult Dog Food
(Price reflects $5 discount)
Give your kitty the flavor they crave with this cat food. Natural ingredients like chicken, wheat, corn, and tomatoes can help keep your cat satisfied between meals, help maintain lean muscles, and stay fit.
Hill's Science Diet Perfect Weight Adult Cat Food
(Price reflects $5 discount)
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.