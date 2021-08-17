Pup Parents, Rejoice! This Awesome Promo Will Make Your Summer
Bone Appetit
From coddling them during a scary thunderstorm to keeping their favorite toy (even if it's filthy and tattered), dog parents would do anything for their pups. From now until August 29, PetSmart is rewarding these dedicated dog lovers with triple the Treats points for any purchase of dog food or dog treats. Treats is PetSmart’s free loyalty program that offers benefits like member’s only discounts, free shipping on orders over $49, and points for every purchase you make. You can redeem Treats points for discounts on products or pet services like grooming, and right now, you can earn 24 points for every dollar you spend on dog food or dog treats.
These dental treats provide a convenient and effective way to keep your dog's teeth clean and breath fresh. They are long-lasting (which means more cleaning time per treat) and can help reduce plaque, tartar, and other nasty bacteria in your dog's mouth.
WHIMZEES Variety Value Box, 24 Count
Satisfy your pup's urge to chew and their taste buds with this dog bone treat flavored like Serrano Ham—a delicacy in Spain for your fancy boy or girl.
Dentley's Exotics Serrano Ham Bone Dog Treat
Does your dog’s current kibble promote all-around health and nutrition? This healthy and natural dog food is made with carefully chosen ingredients like chicken, blueberries, spinach, and flax seeds, which support immune, digestive, coat, and skin health.
Wellness Complete Health Adult Dog Food
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission. Have a question about why you're seeing this ad? Let us know!