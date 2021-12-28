CHEAT SHEET
Man Guns Down Mom, Stepdad at Georgia Home, Police Say
Peyton Moyer, 20, of Oconee County, Georgia, gunned down his stepfather, 54-year-old Benjamin Smith, and mother, 41-year-old Ashley Schultz, on Monday, according to authorities. Police found the couple dead in a home around midnight Monday. Moyer’s sisters, a 16-year-old and 4-year-old, were also discovered in the home, though fortunately they were unharmed. As reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Moyer had fled the scene but was detained by police after a brief pursuit. Though a motive has yet to be determined, the son has been arrested and charged with double murder and endangering his sisters. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.