Pfizer CEO Donated the Maximum Amount to Dr. Oz’s Failed Senate Campaign
🤨
The CEO of Pfizer donated the maximum possible amount to Mehmet Oz’s failed Senate campaign last year, STAT News reports. Albert Bourla contributed the maximum $9,000 on Aug. 12, 2022 to the Pennsylvania Republican. The donation came the same day as the House of Representatives passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which included provisions to enact prescription drug reform that would lower prices for consumers. Bourla’s donation has raised eyebrows given Oz’s reputation for disseminating medical misinformation. The Washington Post reported that from 2009 to 2021—the run of his television program The Doctor Oz Show—the former candidate “provided a platform for potentially dangerous products and fringe viewpoints.” He was also banned from conducting medical research in 2003.