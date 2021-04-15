Pfizer CEO: Third COVID Jab ‘Likely’ Needed Within a Year
BOOSTER SHOT
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says that people will “likely” need to get a third jab of the COVID-19 vaccine within a year of their second dose, CNBC reports. He also said that people can expect to get vaccinated annually. “It is extremely important to suppress the pool of people that can be susceptible to the virus,” Bourla told CNBC. This announcement follows that of Johnson & Johnson CEO, Alex Gorsky, who first said in February that people may need to get vaccinated each year, like a “flu shot.” Earlier this year, Pfizer announced that a third vaccine was in the works, and the company is specifically testing to see whether it would be effective against new variants.
Scientists are still unsure of how long the vaccines offer protection once someone has been fully vaccinated, however, both Pfizer and Moderna have confirmed that their vaccines are effective at preventing severe diseases for at least six months.