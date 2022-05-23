Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine 80% Effective in Young Kids After 3 Shots, Companies Say
HOT SHOT
The Pfizer-BioNTECh COVID-19 vaccine is 80 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 cases in kids aged 6 months to 5 years after three doses, the companies say. Initial analysis of new research data also found the shots created a strong immune response in the kids in the trial. Although the findings are only preliminary, it could herald the last group of people finally getting access to vaccine protection. The pharma giants also say their vaccine was safe and well-tolerated by the children given the treatment. Many of the trial subjects were administered with the medicine during the highly contagious Omicron outbreak, with the results proving more successful than a previous two-shot treatment. “We look forward to soon completing our submissions to regulators globally with the hope of making this vaccine available to younger children as quickly as possible,” Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said.