Pfizer Says Its Vaccine No Longer Needs to Be Stored in Ultra-Freezing Temperatures
GOOD NEWS
One big problem with the BioNTech/Pfizer coronavirus vaccine was that it had to be kept at ultra-low temperatures to stop it from spoiling—but its manufacturers say that’s no longer the case. According to the Financial Times, the companies have discovered that the shots can now be safely stored in regular medical freezers, rather than ultra-cold storage units that kept the vaccines at temperatures “colder than an Antarctic winter.” In a statement, BioNTech/Pfizer said the vaccine can be kept for up to two weeks in temperatures between minus 15C to minus 25C—before now, it had to be kept between minus 60C and minus 80C. Ugur Sahin, BioNTech’s chief executive, said the discovery will give vaccination centers “greater flexibility,” especially in harder-to-reach rural areas. The new data has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.