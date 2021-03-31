Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Seems to Be 100 Percent Effective in Young Teens
STUFF OF MIRACLES
Pfizer/BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine is 100 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 infections in young people aged between 12 to 15, according to new data released by the companies on Wednesday. The results come from a Phase Three trial of 2,260 U.S.-based participants—among the half of volunteers who got the vaccine, none of them became infected with the coronavirus, and no serious side-effects were reported. “We all long for a normal life. This is especially true for our children,” said BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin, according to CNN. “The initial results we have seen in the adolescent studies suggest that children are particularly well protected by vaccination.” Pfizer/BioNTech will submit the data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in a bid to expand the emergency use authorization to under 16s. The data has yet to be peer reviewed.