Pfizer Says Coronavirus Vaccine Is 95% Effective at the End of Its Trial
DARE TO HOPE
Last week, the world erupted with joy at the news that Pfizer had developed a vaccine that appeared to be 90 percent effective. Now the drugmaker says its latest results show the vaccine is even better than it thought. According to The New York Times, the company said Wednesday that its vaccine is 95 percent effective and has no serious side effects. The conclusions are based on the drug maker’s first set of complete results from a late-stage vaccine trial. Crucially, the results showed the vaccine was 94 percent effective in older adults who are more vulnerable to succumbing to severe COVID-19 symptoms, and who sometimes don’t respond as strongly to some types of vaccinations. Pfizer, which developed the vaccine with its partner BioNTech, said it will apply to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency vaccine authorization “within days.”