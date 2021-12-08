Pfizer Says Anti-Omicron Version of Vaccine Should Be Ready by March
GOOD THINGS COME IN THREES
If Pfizer’s preliminary lab studies are any indication, there is new hope that a booster dose will protect against the super mutated Omicron coronavirus variant. The company posted results of a study Wednesday saying that samples from those who had two anti-COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine doses show the vaccine may not provide sufficient protection against the worrying new variant, but a third dose is able to neutralize it. The company also said they expect to have an Omicron-specific version of their vaccine ready by March.
“Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it’s clear from these preliminary data that protection is improved with a third dose of our vaccine,” the statement signed by Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said. “Ensuring as many people as possible are fully vaccinated with the first two dose series and a booster remains the best course of action to prevent the spread of COVID-19.” The lab results focused on blood samples from people who were three weeks out after their second dose or one month out after their third.