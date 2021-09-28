Pfizer Submits Data to FDA for Younger Kids’ COVID Vaccine

CHEAT SHEET
Pfizer has submitted the initial trial data for its COVID vaccine for young children to the Food and Drug Administration and will seek approval of the vaccine “in the coming weeks,” the company said early Tuesday. Many parents have anxiously awaited the vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11 as health experts warn of a surge in COVID infections among children. The vaccine is already authorized for children age 12 and older, and it took about one month for regulators to approve it after the companies formally filed for emergency-use authorization.