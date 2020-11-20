CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Pfizer to Ask Permission Friday to Start Rolling Out Its Coronavirus Vaccine
MAJOR MILESTONE
Read it at Wall Street Journal
Pfizer will ask U.S. health regulators on Friday for approval to use its COVID-19 on millions of Americans, the Wall Street Journal reports. The milestone means that, once the company files, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will decide whether the two-shot vaccine is safe enough to roll out to the general public. It’s not known how long the agency will take to make its decision, but it’s expected to move quickly and Pfizer said the filing could allow for distribution to begin by the middle to end of December. The roll-out can’t come quick enough—the United States reported a new record-breaking high of 187,833 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University.