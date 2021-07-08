CHEAT SHEET
    Pfizer Will Seek OK for Booster Shot That Could Fight Delta Variant

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Joe Raedle/Getty

    There’s some good news from Pfizer: Initial tests indicate that a COVID vaccine booster shot could dramatically improve protection against the virus and even the dreaded Delta variant. The drugmaker announced Thursday that it plans to seek federal approval for a third shot that would ideally be administered between six and 12 months after the second vaccine. At the same time, CNBC reports, Pfizer and BioNTech are also developing an updated vaccine that would be tailored to fight the more-contagious Delta variant, which is now the dominant strain in the U.S. and many other countries.

