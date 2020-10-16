CHEAT SHEET
Pfizer CEO: We Won’t Seek Emergency Authorization for Coronavirus Vaccine Before Election
The chief executive of Pfizer confirmed Friday morning that the pharmaceutical giant would not be applying for emergency authorization of its coronavirus vaccine before the end of October, ruling out any hopes of having an American vaccine before Election Day, The New York Times reports. Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s chief executive, said in a statement posted on the company website that there would not have safety and manufacturing data before the third week of November, despite having preliminary data by the end of October. The company had previously been in step with President Trump, who has repeatedly promised a vaccine by Election Day, but it is now clear they will not meet the Food and Drug Administration’s requirements in time.