PGA Boss Promises to Apologize to Rory McIlroy and His Wife Over Ryder Cup Fiasco

Woman Found Dead in Parking Lot of Major U.S. Airport
SHOCKING DISCOVERY
A woman, 83, whose identity has yet to be released, was found dead inside a car in a long-term parking lot at John F. Kennedy International Airport Thursday afternoon. Around 2:10 p.m., a report was sent to Port Authority police about an unresponsive woman who was located in her car in parking lot 9. Sources told the New York Post that the report was filed after somebody noticed her in the same position in her car she’d been in that morning. Police broke the woman’s car window and emergency medical services arrived on the scene, where she was pronounced dead. The last time her car was spotted running was on Sept. 30, two days before her body was discovered, sources told the New York Post. Her cause of death has not been released yet. Photos from the scene showed a sheet covering a body on the ground of the parking lot beside a white car with an open door.