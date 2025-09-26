PGA Champion’s Girlfriend Dies Suddenly at 28

New York City’s War on Rats Won by Rats
TAIL OF WOE
New York City’s rats have landed a decisive blow in Mayor Eric Adams’ war on rats, after the Mayor’s “Rat Czar,” Kathleen Corradi, resigned. “When I appointed Kathy Corradi to this historic, unique job, I knew she’d have the drive and knowledge to send the rats packing from our city,” said Adams in a statement. “It’s a daunting, complex task, but she’s handled it with confidence and creativity.” In 2023, Corradi was given $3.5 million to address the city’s rat problem, and she used part of it to give rats birth control. She appeared to have some success, as the mayor claims “rat sightings” are down 15 percent. It is unknown why she resigned, and she will be moved to an undisclosed new city position. Though Adams vowed that the fight against Big Apple rodents would continue “at full steam,” he’s quickly running out of time to declare victory on rat-kind. There are less than six weeks until the city’s mayoral election, and Adams is polling in fourth behind progressive upstart Zohran Mamdani, former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and Republican Curtis Sliwa.