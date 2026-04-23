PGA Golfer’s Shirtless Display Backfires Spectacularly
Things got weird—fast—at the Zurich Classic after PGA Tour player, Michael Brennan, turned a routine hazard shot into a full-on shirtless spectacle. The 24-year-old was competing alongside teammate Johnny Keefer, 25, during Thursday’s opening round played at Tournament Players Club Louisiana when disaster struck on a par-5 closing hole. Brennan’s ball rolled up near the edge of the pond. But instead of opting for the safe drop, he went for it. Before attempting the risky shot, Brennan peeled off his shirt as he sized up the swing from the muddy bank. The gamble didn’t pay off. His shot barely escaped before it splashed right back into the water and settled even deeper in the hazard. The moment quickly made rounds online, with fans dubbing it an unexpected “thirst trap.” Despite the misfire, Brennan and Keefer managed to finish at 11-under par in the team-format event. The duo tied for fourth place, just a mere three shots behind the top team, Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer.