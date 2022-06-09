PGA Tour Suspends All Current and Future LIV Golfers
IN THE ROUGH
The PGA Tour has told all its players that any participants in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Series will be suspended. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan made the announcement in a statement sent to players Thursday—the day that the inaugural LIV Golf competition gets underway in London—to slam golfers involved in the new venture, who Monahan says have “decided to turn their backs on the PGA Tour by willfully violating a regulation.” Among those subject to the suspension are Phil Mickelson, who reportedly signed a $200 million deal to play in the LIV series, and 2020 Masters winner Dustin Johnson. The LIV Golf project has been derided as an extreme case of sportswashing for the Saudi regime by some critics, which has seen the kingdom wage an unprecedented challenge to the elite establishment of golf. “These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons,” Monahan said of LIV Golf players in his statement. “But they can't demand the same PGA TOUR memberships benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform as you. That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners.”