PGA Tour Commissioner Takes Medical Leave Amid LIV Golf Merger
INTERESTING TIMING
Amid a highly controversial agreement to merge with Saudi-backed LIV Golf, PGA Tour announced Tuesday night that Commissioner Jay Monahan is “recuperating from a medical situation” and stepping back from management of the league. Two other PGA executives will take over the day-to-day operations for an unspecified period of time, according to the joint statement from Monahan and the policy board. The brief statement did not disclose the exact details of the commissioner’s health and asked others to respect his privacy. Monahan’s medical leave comes at an interesting time for America’s premier golf league as it draws immense backlash for striking a deal to combine with a foreign circuit with ties to the Saudi Arabian crown’s human rights abuses. Just this week, the U.S. Senate opened an investigation into PGA’s “sudden and drastic reversal of position” with LIV Golf—as it was a once-rival league and one of its “loudest critics.”