CHEAT SHEET
IF YOU WOULDN’T MIND
PG&E Politely Asks Frustrated Customers to Stop Shooting at Its Employees
It's no surprise that Pacific Gas and Electric customers are annoyed about repeated power shutoffs in California that left thousands of them in the dark last month—but the utility has requested that customers stop taking their frustrations out by shooting at its employees. PG&E CEO Bill Johnson said, in quotes reported by CNN: “Our employees in the field have repeatedly been the targets of misguided attacks. Not just verbal abuse, but threats on their lives ... One was assaulted after being cornered in his vehicle. Several have been shot at.” Johnson added that one employee driving a company vehicle was intentionally run off the road. The utility cut power to thousands of customers multiple times in October as it tried to prevent power lines from causing wildfires. “They are there to help turn [power] back on,” said Johnson. “If you do something that makes them feel unsafe, they are instructed to stop what they are doing and stand down.”