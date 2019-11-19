NOT AGAIN
PG&E Says 800,000 Customers Could Lose Power Wednesday
Pacific Gas & Electric began telling about 800,000 customers that they could lose power starting Wednesday, just hours after PG&E CEO Bill Johnson told California lawmakers that the company “wasn’t as well prepared as we thought” for the effects of massive power outages last month. “We weren’t as well prepared as we thought, and we needed to give a little more attention—a lot more attention—to impacts after we shut the power off,” Johnson said. “I do think as things went on, we got better at each one of these.” The AP reports Johnson and two other executives were facing lawmakers amid statewide outrage over last month’s unprecedented outages as the company alerted 264,000 homes and businesses of potential outages later this week. High-risk conditions are expected to start early Wednesday morning and last through Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.