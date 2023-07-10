PGA Big Shot Quits Over Deal With Saudis’ LIV Golf

CHEAT SHEET
A member of the PGA Tour’s policy board has quit in protest of the deal with the Saudis, citing the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi as part of his “serious concerns.” The 10-member board has to approve the PGA’s controversial proposed partnership with LIV Golf, and Randall Stephenson’s resignation is an indication that isn’t a foregone conclusion, The Washington Post reported. In a letter, Stephenson said the merger “is not one that I can objectively evaluate or in good conscience support, particularly in light of the U.S. intelligence report concerning Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.” That report found Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman approved the killing of Khashoggi.