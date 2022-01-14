‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Is Now Just a Very Broke Bro
BRO DOWN
The notorious “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli can kiss the pharmaceutical industry goodbye. A federal judge ruled Friday that Shkreli must return nearly $65 million in profits he and his company received by dramatically gouging the price of the anti-parasitic drug Daraprim in the name of capitalism. “Shkreli was the prime mover in this anticompetitive scheme,” U.S. District Court Judge Denise Cote wrote in a 135-page opinion. “It was his brainchild and he drove it each step of the way.” The order also bans Shkreli from participating in the pharmaceutical industry in any way. The ruling in the anti-trust suit comes more than a year after the Federal Trade Commission, along with seven states, brought Shkreli to court over the operation. Shkreli is separately serving a seven-year prison sentence for securities fraud.