‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Has, Inevitably, Launched a Substack
NO ESCAPE
“Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli has found his next platform in his perpetual quest for attention: Substack. The 39-year-old former-executive-turned-troll launched a temporarily free newsletter on Thursday promising to offer insights into “investing, science, and technology.” His first blog post, allegedly written a week before his May 18 release from prison, alternates between scored book reviews (The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin scores a 5/5, The Storyteller by Dave Grohl gets a 2), erratic predictions of the future, and personal ponderings (“Will I be unbanned from Twitter?” Shkreli muses. A Twitter spokesman told The Daily Beast he would not be). The launch marks the largest platform for writing for Shkreli since his Twitter ban in 2017, though Substack confirmed to The Daily Beast it was not paying him. Since his release, he has largely stuck to YouTube, holding livestreams every few days and sharing those links to Facebook.